Tanzania: Simba Defender to Miss Mazembe Tie

Dar es Salaam — Mainland soccer giants Simba will be without defender Pascal Wawa when they face TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, DR Congo on Saturday.

Simba leave for Kinshasa on Friday for the quarter-final, return leg clash of the Caf Champions League to be held at Stade TP Mazembe, Lubumbashi.

Wawa is still nursing a thigh injury he sustained during the first leg tie at the National Stadium last week.

Simba, who battled to a barren draw with Mazembe in the first leg tie, need a win of at least one clear goal to proceed to the semi-finals.