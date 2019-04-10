Tanzania: Foreign Teams Due in Dar for U17 Afcon

Dar es Salaam — Uganda's national Under-17 soccer team is expected in the country today ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on Sunday at the National Stadium.

Their Tanzanian counterparts Serengeti Boys return home today from Kigali, Rwanda, where they competed in a special tournament.

Serengeti won the tournament, which featured three teams from Cameroon, Tanzania and hosts Rwanda.

Teams from Morocco and Cameroon are already in the country for the eagerly awaited tournament. Senegal and Angola arrive tomorrow, while Nigeria and Guinea will arrive a day before the tournament starts