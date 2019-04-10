10 April 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Foreign Teams Due in Dar for U17 Afcon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Uganda's national Under-17 soccer team is expected in the country today ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on Sunday at the National Stadium.

Their Tanzanian counterparts Serengeti Boys return home today from Kigali, Rwanda, where they competed in a special tournament.

Serengeti won the tournament, which featured three teams from Cameroon, Tanzania and hosts Rwanda.

Teams from Morocco and Cameroon are already in the country for the eagerly awaited tournament. Senegal and Angola arrive tomorrow, while Nigeria and Guinea will arrive a day before the tournament starts

Tanzania

Traders Can Now Export Tea to Mombasa Via Dar Port

Tea traders can now export the product to Mombasa auctions via the port of Dar es Salaam, thanks to an investor's… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.