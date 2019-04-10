Nigeria: PSC Dismisses Nine Police Officers, Demotes Six Over Misconduct

Abuja — The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the dismissal of nine senior police officers for gross misconduct.

Six others were also demoted for the same offence.

A statement issued in Abuja said the commission approved the punishment of severe reprimand for five officers and reprimand for another five.

Those dismissed officers are Abdul Yahaya Ahmed, a Superintendent of Police (SP) who will also be prosecuted; Adamu Damji Abare, another SP who also had his promotion from SP to CSP (Chief Superintendent of Police) withdrawn before his dismissal.

Other dismissed officers include DSP Osondu Christian; DSP Samson Ahmidu; and DSP Pius Timiala, who will be prosecuted and whose promotion from DSP to SP was withdrawn.

Four ASPs were also dismissed for various wrongdoings. They are Agatha Usman, Esther Yahaya, Idris Shehu, and Usman Hassan Dass.

Oluwatoyin Adesope and Mansir Bako were reduced in rank from SP to DSP while Gbenle Mathew; Tijani Saifullahi; Sadiq Idris, and Alice Abbah were demoted from the rank of DSP to ASP.

The commission further requested the IG to furnish it with information on the punishment awarded to other officers mentioned in the Police Investigation Reports involving SP Abare with regards to irregularities in the conduct of the 2011 recruitment exercise.

According to the statement signed by the spokesman of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, the punitive measures took immediate effect.

The commission's decisions were part of the outcome of its 5th Plenary Meeting which held in Abuja on March 26 and 27, 2019 and presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Adeola Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.