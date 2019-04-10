Namibia: Guard Arrested With Stolen Cash At Roadblock

A 26-year-old security guard allegedly stole more than N$300 000 from a bank at Okahandja on Monday.

He was arrested at the Okahandja-Karibib police roadblock after he allegedly fled in a taxi with the stolen money, which he was expected to deposit.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa yesterday the suspect works at a commercial bank.

He received a cashbox from his colleagues containing nearly N$310 000 that was collected from the Engen Service Station on Monday between 11h00 and 12h00.

"He was expected to deposit the cash in the bank he guards, not far from the service station, but he opted to run away with the money," said Mbeha.

She said the suspect took a taxi but was arrested later on Monday at the roadblock.

The police recovered a total of N$147 000.

The suspect now faces a charge of theft of cash opened against him at the Okahandja Police Station.

A 25-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Otjiwarongo on Monday.

Mbeha told Nampa yesterday that the deceased had been identified as Ivan Nangoro.

He was found hanging with a wire around his neck in his bedroom at his parents' house in the Saamstaan residential area around 21h00.

"No suicide was found, so it is not known what led to his suicide," Mbeha said.

No foul play is suspected, and an inquest docket has been opened at the Otjiwarongo Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

Oranjemund Pep Store broken into

The Oranjemund Pep Store manager on Monday opened a case of theft with the Namibian Police at the mining town after the shop was allegedly broken into and an amount close to N$40 000 stolen.

Police //Kharas crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Monday that the incident happened between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. "It is suspected that the suspect used an unknown object to cut the roof of the shop to gain entrance between 13h45 on Sunday and 07h35 Monday," he said.

He said that in addition to the money, the suspect also fled the scene with an unknown number of cellphones and blue overalls.

"The suspect is still at large, and all the items and the money have not yet been recovered," added Mubebo.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Ongwediva Pep Store suspected armed robbers arrested

Police in the Oshana region on Sunday arrested four men as suspects in an armed robbery that took place at Ongwediva Pep Store on the same day.

Oshana public relations officer warrant officer Frieda Shikole confirmed this to Nampa on Monday, saying the police arrested the four men in and around Ongwediva Town hours after the incident.

"On Sunday at 12h30 at Pep Store Ongwediva, a man entered the store pretending to be a customer. He then moved around the shelves in the store and later came and stood by a teller. Three other men then also came into the store," Shikole explained.

According to her, the man who entered the store first demanded money from the teller in question at gunpoint in the presence of the other suspects.

"While they were busy with the lady (teller), one customer got out of the store and went to inform people at the Ongwediva Open Market, who rushed to the shop, and the four suspects ran away while shouting at public members," said Shikole. She noted that the suspects managed only to grab a cellphone from one of the customers they found inside the store.

Shikole said all suspects carried firearms.

"All four suspects are arrested, and the four firearms used are recovered together with the customer's cellphone," Shikole cited.

The suspects are aged between 33 and 36 years, and their names are withheld as they are yet to appear before the court.

- Nampa