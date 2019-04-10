Namibia: Another Child Chokes On Marula Fruit

A one-year-old child died after choking on a marula fruit that she had been eating on Sunday at Eenhana in Ohangwena region.

Police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said in a crime report this week Ndapandula Festus was with her mother when she swallowed the fruit and it got stuck in her throat. She died shortly after the fruit was removed.

This is the second infant reported to have died of choking in a space of two weeks after three-year-old Simaneka Amunyela, died after a marula fruit got stuck in her throat at Ontaula village in Oshikto region on 24 March.

In another choking incident, six-month-old Aksel Fleermuis died at Rehoboth's Block E on Saturday, after a seven-year-old child in whose care he was left, had fed him instant porridge.

Police say the boy (7) filled Aksel's feeding bottle with instant porridge after its initial contents had finished. Aksel was later found lying face-up with white stuff coming from his mouth. He was declared dead on arrival at hospital. In a separate incident, a two-week-old baby girl died in her mother's arms at Kamupupu village in the Kavango west region on Friday. The woman was on her way to the hospital to seek treatment for the baby who had experienced breathing difficulties the day before.

Meanwhile, the body of Ndapewoshali Gabriel (5) was found in a water canal at Ombathi village in the Ogongo constituency on Sunday.

At Kuisebmond, the body of 38-year-old Victor Akuumba was on Saturday found hanging from the ceiling of his girlfriend's shack.

According to the police report, the deceased was drinking with friends, including his girlfriend, at a bar when he left the group to go smoke outside.

It is suspected that Akuumba headed straight to his girlfriend's shack and hanged himself. He left no suicide note.

In a similar incident, Kambonde Ashikoto (age unknown), was on Sunday found hanging from the roof inside his girlfriend's hut at Omaakuku village, and in an identical incident Aletta Brand (48) was found hanging from the roof with a wire around her neck.

Brand's body was discovered by a co-worker in her room at a lodge in Bethanie. Kampungu Buruta (41), who was mentally challenged and suffered from epilepsy, was found hanging from a tree in Kavango West on Saturday.

Further, the police report said the body of Iswan Platt (28), was discovered at Rehoboth. The body was half-naked [wearing only a black T-shirt], and had a stab wound on the left side of the chest.

The police also reported that 42-year-old Teopolina Ekandjo died suddenly after complaining of a headache at Omusati region on Sunday.

The police further reported two cases of attempted murder and the arrest of a 20-year-old found in possession of four packets of cannabis weighing 70 grammes each with a street value of N$3 700.