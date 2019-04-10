Namibia: Debunking Myths On Menstruation

column

MENSTRUATION is still a difficult topic to tackle with many people still having the conception that it is dirty or unholy.

Hermine Bertolini, the owner of AnnPads, said this at the "Keeping our Girls in School" workshop organised in conjunction with the office of the media ombudsman and education ministry, at the Teachers Training Centre at Katutura in Windhoek yesterday.

The workshop was designed to educate teachers on reducing dropout rates among girls at schools.

She said this was something she discovered during her travels across various parts of the country where people would hush when the topic was mentioned or shy away from discussing it.

"Some people see menstruation as a curse, unholy, illness - while others think it is contagious. This mindset must change. It is not a taboo and should not be treated as such. It is a natural human development, but people raise eyebrows and see it as pain, as a secret or dirty blood," she said.

She urged teachers to assist children at schools as well as their parents to change perceptions on menstruation.

According to her, this has led to a certain extent, to girls dropping out of school or using unhygienic materials when they are on their periods.

"This can cause infections or rashes," said Bertonili.

She also pointed out that using washable pads can help curb absenteeism as it helps pupils say in school because the pads can be used for five years if maintained properly.

Psychologist and educational councillor James Yisa yesterday said over 2 725 girls dropped out of school in 2017 for unknown reasons, which he said could be due to lack of access to sanitary pads.

He said the societal approach to girls should change and more should be done to keep them in school, "teachers are the people that can keep girls in school".

According to the latest statistics from the ministry's 2017 Education Management Information System (EMIS), there were 197 000 girls in school in 2017.

The document shows that the highest concentration of girls is in northern Namibia where the population is denser.

Yisa said because schools in the areas are sometimes far from shops, some girls are forced to use alternative materials when their periods start.

He said Ohangwena has 28 346 girls in school, Omusati has 26 185 while the third highest was Khomas region with 25 456.

The Kavango East and Oshikoto regions have 15 305 and 19 030 girls enrolled in schools, respectively.

Ombudsman John Walters urged teachers to assist girls as they are vital to the country's development while Ingrid Husselmann spoke on the rights of children to have access to sanitary pads.