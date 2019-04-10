Mozambique: Humanitarian Aid From Germany and EU

Maputo — The German government has announced that it is making five million euros (about 5.6 million US dollars) immediately available in humanitarian aid under the "Revised Humanitarian Response Plan" of the United Nations for the Mozambican victims of natural disasters, including cyclone Idai, which hit central Mozambique on 14 March and the ensuing floods.

The German government is channelling its aid to the humanitarian activities of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF and NGOs such as the German Red Cross, Caritas International, and the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW). These activities are focused on food aid, health and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene).

A release from the German embassy in Maputo said that the German public has expressed great solidarity with Mozambicans affected by cyclone Idai, and that "through the donations received, various German NGOs, schools and municipalities are supporting humanitarian measures in central Mozambique".

German ambassador Detlev Wolter is currently in the cyclone-ravaged city of Beira, where he will visit the humanitarian aid teams, and partner organisations of Germany. He will also hold meetings with Agriculture Minister Higino Marrule (who heads the government commission accompanying the distribution of food aid), Sofala provincial governor Alberto Mondlane, and the Mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango.

The European Union on Tuesday announced an additional package of 12 millon euros in aid for all three countries affected by cyclone Idai, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Seven million euros will go to the Mozambican cyclone victims.

A European Union press release said that "urgent humanitarian aid remains necessary and we are stepping up our efforts so that aid continues to reach the people who most need it".