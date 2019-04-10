Namibia: Presidency Hails Geingob's Portugal Engagements

THE PRESIDENCY has described the recently concluded working visit to Portugal by President Geingob where he attended the Horasis Global Meeting, as a success.

A media statement on the visit said the president leveraged the opportunity to invite global business to invest in Namibia and encouraged Portuguese business to form joint ventures with Namibian companies.

The statement, issued by the press secretary in the presidency Alfredo Hengari on Tuesday, said the president's visit was focused on attracting investment and promoting Namibia as a conducive business environment.

Geingob highlighted Namibia's efforts to intensify economic development, fighting youth unemployment, and poverty eradication, according to the statement.

Hengari said there was serious interest in tourism by Portuguese companies.

He further added that in his role as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson, Geingob highlighted the various turmoils of the region including the challenges faced in the Democratic Republic of Congo during their elections and the plight of Cyclone Idai.

Geingob discussed the unsustainability of peace in the context of poverty and the importance of trade integration, Hengari said.

He added that the president expressed concern about big powers not being open to the world and that globalisation would be key in dealing with poverty and climate issues.

Said Geingob: "Democracy alone is not enough. We should not despair, the goal of an inclusive humanity can be achieved if we build cohesive societies at a national level."

He went on to say that the continent is transitioning into a 'third wave' of leaders who are working to build institutions of governance that ensure sustainable political systems.

"Africa should not be left out. Africa today is different, we have peace and we must move in the same direction," Geingob said.