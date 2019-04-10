Namibia: Govt Schools Short of Furniture

EDUCATION deputy minister Anna Nghipondoka says most government schools do not have adequate furniture, despite concerted efforts to address the issue.

Apart from the furniture shortages, Nghipondoka said the majority of facilities at schools need urgent renovations because most were built in the 1960s. The deputy minister made these remarks in the National Assembly last week in response to questions by Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Elma Dienda.

Dienda had asked what the ministry was doing about infrastructural development at rural schools to address issues of overcrowding and poor sanitation.

The PDM member made specific reference to the situation at the Ndama Combined School, where 114 pupils were being taught in a single classroom. This school has about 2 250 pupils and 49 teachers.

Nghipondoka said the ministry was aware of the situation at Ndama.

The school was overcrowded. It was established to cater for a small number of pupils, mainly San learners, who lived in that area, she added.

Nghipondoka stated that the school had constructed temporary structures to accommodate pupils, but the new structures were still experiencing overcrowding.

On the development of school infrastructure at rural schools, the ministry currently has 388 projects to construct classrooms, laboratories, toilets and teachers' houses, which are at different stages of completion countrywide.

The ministry was also renovating 312 facilities which were in deplorable conditions.

The deputy minister said the upgrading and expansion of education facilities cannot be left to the government alone, and therefore urged all stakeholders to "come on board and contribute, especially to infrastructure development at our schools".

According to Nghipondoka, there were about 25 050 classrooms at all government schools countrywide as of 2017.

Although the ministry has a policy to repair furniture when constructing new classrooms, the politician admitted that the problem persists at government schools.

Republican Party (RP) member of parliament Clara /Gowases said during the budget debate in parliament last week that the situation at the Ndama Combined School was similar to that found at several schools in the Kunene region, such as the Jakob Basson School which was built in 1974.

She said the school hostel has a capacity of about 150 pupils, but it now houses more than 300. "The environment at that hostel is not conducive to live there."

"The hostel floors are filled with water. That area has a lot of mosquitoes, and is malaria-prone. This situation comes a long way, actually from the time I worked in the region," /Gowases added.

She expressed disappointment with the budget allocation to the ministry, stating that the ministry was spending much more on personnel expenditure (for salaries, wages and benefits) than on infrastructure development and maintenance.

About N$10 billion of the ministry's N$13,8 billion budget will be for personnel expenditure, while only about N$3 billion will be for the development budget.

/Gowases proposed that the government provides more funds for the ministry's development budget "so that we do not just build new schools or classrooms, but also renovate classrooms and hostels".

"There are still learners who are taught and live in conditions that are not conducive. Our children cannot forever be taught in structures that are not conducive to learning, and expect them to pass," she stressed.