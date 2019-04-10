Zimbabwe: TelOne Partners Zollywood in New Deod Local Catalogue

Local telecommunications service provider, TelOne has announced its first local content catalogue on the Digital Entertainment on Demand (DEOD) streaming platform to give an even better experience to the 20 000 subscribers since its launch in October last year.

The local content that includes comedy-drama, Sabhuku Vharazipi, award-winning Neria among other latest releases by local aggregator and distributor, Zollywood, like The In-Laws and Mwanaskana 1 and 2 will reinforce a buffet of DEOD's regional and international entertainment.

Speaking ahead of the launch TelOne managing director, Chipo Mtasa expressed confidence that the addition will help to promote local arts industry.

"We are excited to be launching our first local content catalogue as a key milestone in making the DEOD platform useful in promoting local productions. We have opened up to more local content producers and aggregators and we are confident this will strengthen the local arts industry in a big way," said Mtasa.

Speaking in the same respect, Zollywood co-founder, Tony Mliswa expressed joy over the development and hoped to spread Zimbabwean content across the globe through the enhancement.

"We are really excited with the partnership that we have established with TelOne DEOD, such a strong brand. We couldn't have found a better partner to enhance the Zollywood Limited mission to bring Zimbabwean content to viewers worldwide. We are promising exciting times ahead for Zimbabwean Film lovers. This is only the beginning of bigger things to come," said Mliswa

Zollywood was co-founded by Tony Mliswa and Thulani Matsvimbo with the primary purpose to expose and promote the talent coming out of the Zimbabwean film industry.

