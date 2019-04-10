Namibia: Women in Court Over Psemas Scam

Two women appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court last week in connection with defrauding the Public Service Employees Medical Aid Scheme.

Beatrice Boois, a finance ministry administrative officer, and Patience McVellem, a billing clerk at a private hospital at Oshakati, were arrested last week.

They were denied bail, and their case was postponed to 29 May 2019.

The Anti-Corruption Commission's head of investigations Neels Becker confirmed the arrests to The Namibian yesterday.

He said Boois and McVellem targeted PSEMAS members with the standard medical aid option, and falsely "fast-tracked" them to higher cover on condition that they deposited money into a private bank account.

"Allegedly, various people made such payments ranging from N$360 to N$1 080," Becker said, adding that the ACC stopped the scam in its tracks, and less than 50 people were duped.

He said the hospital for which McVellem worked at Oshakati picked up discrepancies with the documentation, and alerted the Ministry of Finance, who alerted the ACC.