Namibia: Mushelenga Irked By Staff's Poor Service Delivery

URBAN and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga on Monday rapped his staff over the knuckles for lack of service delivery and underperformance, amongst others.

The minister, during the annual staff address, expressed disappointment at the staff, most of whom trickled into the venue way after the meeting had started.

The minister pointed out that staff should have already been seated before the meeting started, and that the same happens in the daily operations of the ministry as calls often go unanswered when customers phone office landlines.

Mushelenga urged the staff to improve the speed of performing tasks, saying he was aware of two divisions in the ministry which habitually delay making submissions.

If such divisions did not improve service delivery, he will name and shame them.

"There are two specific divisions whereby work takes days and weeks. I have people calling me from outside saying they have sent submissions to our ministry, and they are still waiting," he stressed.

The minister questioned why staff should take a week to attend to work when people are waiting to be served.

"You all have signed performance agreements, and you have set performance targets. You must adhere to them," he advised.

Mushelenga said people who underperform are defrauding the government as they are not working enough to justify their salaries.

"That salary you receive is set according to your job description. Government pays you with the assumption that you have performed your tasks as per your job description," he reiterated.

The minister added that it is unacceptable that service providers have to beg the ministry for payment, and therefore urged staff to communicate timeously to providers if money is not available at the time.

"I don't like it. If you know you are supposed to pay someone and the money is not ready, you should not wait for the person to come, but you must at least communicate the fact to the person on time," he said.

"I don't expect people who have done work to come here begging as if they are borrowing money. It is money due to them. Why are you wasting people's time for them to come to the ministry, instead of being proactive and tell them if money is not available?", he asked rhetorically.

He furthermore urged staff to be versatile, and to know what is happening in all divisions of the ministry.

This is because there might come a time when staff will be instructed to assist in a different division or be rotated, so they must have an understanding of operations in the ministry.

Mushelenga noted that there are also staff members who fold their arms and wait for institutions to send their projects, instead of pressuring them to submit the projects so that funds can be released.