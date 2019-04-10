10 April 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Cag Report Finds Rot in BVR Project Implemented By NEC

By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma — The Controller and Auditors General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad has revealed that the National Electoral Commission (NEC) occasioned the government with loss amounting to Sh862.08 million.

The loss was incurred after the National Identification Authorities (Nida) was forced to procure new license (windows) and Biometric Algorithms.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Prof Assad said audit revealed that NEC procured 8000 BVR machines for voters' registration, but 5,000 machines were compliant with specifications stipulated in the contract.

The move led to inconsistency with previously procured equipment by Nida and Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita), according to Prof Assad.

"Nida was therefore forced to procure new license (windows) and Biometric Algorithms in order to change the 5,000 machines it received from NEC in order to make them compatible with the BVR and Nida systems," he said.

According to the report the losses could have been skipped if such contract could adequately be supervised by NEC officials.

My review also noted total payments of $148,243.73 above contract price and no training for 15 NEC IT specialists was conducted by the supplier despite full payments of $ 358,650.

