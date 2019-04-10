Uganda: Assault Case - Gen Kyaligonza Snubs Court

Uganda's ambassador to Burundi Rtd Maj. Gen Matayo Kyaligonza failed to show up at the Mukono Chief Magistrate's court to answer charges of assaulting and causing bodily harm to a female traffic officer.

Last week, court issued criminal summons against Kyaligonza alongside his two army bodyguards; Cpl Peter Busindiche and Pte John Okurut for assaulting Sgt Esther Namaganda. Kyaligonza's lawyer Caleb Alaka told court presided over by Juliet Hatanga that his client could not appear in court because he is not in the country.

"Get Kyaligonza was not served by anybody, he only knew about this case in the press and I think it is wrong because where he is is known. So it is very unfortunate that is why he did not come." said Alaka.

State prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya told court that Busindiche and Okurut are currently under detention at Makindye military barracks. According to prosecution, Kyaligonza assaulted Sgt Namaganda on February 24, 2019, at Seeta trading centre in Mukono district causing actual bodily harm. The three are also accused of obstructing a police officer in the due execution of duty contrary to section 238(b) of the penal code act.

Hatanga extended their criminal summons up to April 29. Namaganda's lawyer Michael Kaboneka is pleased that the case has commenced before the court and they are looking forward to see his client getting justice.