Tanzania: Allocate 10pc Revenue to Special Groups, Councils Told

THE government has reiterated its directive to all regional and district councils in the country of setting aside 10 per cent of revenue collected for groups of women, the youth and people with disabilities.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mwita Waitara warned before the National Assembly on Wednesday that such allocation was a legal issue.

"If there is any council, which is hesitating to implement this directive will be in trouble. This is a legal issue and a directive of the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Local Government Affairs," he warned.

The deputy minister was responding to a supplementary question by Ms Josephine Genzabuke (Special Seats-CCM), who wanted to know the measures the government was taking against councils that were hesitating to allocate such funds, as provided for under the law.

In the basic question, the MP noted that women from Kigoma Region had responded to the call of forming entrepreneur groups like those of cassava cultivation, harvesting and processing honey and village community banks (Vicoba).

She, therefore, wanted to know how much the district councils had contributed to such groups, as per the requirements of the law.

Responding, the deputy minister pointed out that in the 2017/18 financial year, the councils in Kigoma Region issued 250m/- for women and youth groups. "Out of the total amount, he said, 129m/- was allocated to women groups."

According to the deputy minister, as of February 2019 in the 2018/19 financial year, Kigoma Region issued 249m/- for 171 groups of women, the youth and people with disabilities. He explained that out of the total amount 181m/- was given to 120 women groups.

The deputy minister insisted that the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) would continue pushing for the enforcement of the law requiring councils to allocate and issue loans and organise repayment of such funds from beneficiary groups.