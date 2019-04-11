10 April 2019

Kenya: Fire Razes Section of Gikomba Market Yet Again

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A section of Gikomba market in Nairobi has been destroyed in a fire incident a month after a large section of the market was razed down in what was blamed on arsonists.

Fire engines rushed to the scene after the fire broke out at about 3 am on Wednesday in efforts to contain the fire at Line 42.

According to Nairobi regional commander Philip Ndolo, there were no casualties reported in the incident that broke out in the shoe sector.

"It is not known what caused the fire but we hope to put it out in the next twenty minutes," he told Capital Newsbeat at 6.20 a.m.

He further stated that investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire which has become quite common in the market.

In November last year, a larger section of the market was destroyed in what was blamed on arsonists.

