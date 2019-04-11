Kenya: Harambee Stars Players Now Ask Ruto to Honour Team Bus Pledge

Harambee Stars players say they hope the Deputy President William Ruto will keep the promise he made to them of delivering a state-of-the-art team bus.

A number of senior players in the team who spoke to Nairobi News in confidence have also thanked the DP for meeting his part of the bargain in ensuring the team is awarded the Sh50 million bonus he promised upon qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"We are happy that the DP has kept his word. Not many politicians keep their word. I hope the federation will find a fair way of sharing the money between the players who helped Kenya qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. I could also remind the DP about the bus he promised us. We are really struggling on that front," one player said.

BUS PLEDGE

While making the bonus pledge during a breakfast meeting with the players at his Karen residence on December 19, 2017, Ruto also pledged to award the national team with an executive bus.

The bus was to be purchased in Germany 'within months' and would come fitted with an air conditioner, WI-FI, large screen, DVD player and a toilet.

"The (bus) pledge is very welcome. The federation spends most of its finances on flights, local transport, and accommodation. So we are certain to significantly save going forward," FKF media officer Barry Otieno said at the time.