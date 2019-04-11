Kenya: Rogue KDF Soldiers Storm Lang'ata Police Station in 'Rescue Mission'

Shots rang in the air at Lang'ata police station on Tuesday evening when several KDF soldiers stormed to rescue one of their own who had been arrested.

The KDF soldier, identified as Senior Private Juma Ali Juma, had confronted a traffic police constable Dennis Mwangi who was attending to a traffic accident along Kitengele Road.

The soldier confronted the traffic officer and wrestled him to the ground for 'blocking the road'.

The road rage escalated and the two exchanged blows before the policeman called for reinforcement.

The soldier was arrested for assaulting a police officer on duty.

His colleagues, upon learning of the soldier's arrest and detention, stormed Lang'ata police station to rescue him.

In the ensuing commotion, two officers manning the report desk were left nursing injuries.

More police reinforcement was called and 16 rounds fired in the air to bring order at the station.

Five soldiers were subdued and later handed to military officers.

The soldiers were reported to be attending a course at the nearby Lang'ata barracks.