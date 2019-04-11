Kenya: Waititu's 'Special' Guard of Honour Excites Online Community

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has left the online community in stitches after a video of him inspecting a guard of honour made up of young boys and girls found its way to social media.

In the video, Mr Waititu, who is smartly dressed in a grey suit, stands at attention facing the youths standing in two separate lines.

A young man and woman act as the parade commander, matching hastily towards the governor before exchanging a few words and then the eloborate ceremony commences.

The line-up is made up of children as young as five years old.

ONLINE REACTIONS

These are some of the reactions the video has attracted online:

"We need vibrant leaders like him politics is ain't about keeping official it's easiness," Isaka Martin Babafrica commented.

"I think hewa ya Kiambu hukewesha aki coz ile ujinga iko huko," Bahati Nyagah said.

"Kenya nchi yangu. Nchi ya comedians," Violah Lagat wrote.

"Churchill ako na kazi kweli," Titus Komora wrote.

COMIC RELIEF

This is not the first time that Mr Waititu has become a subject of comic relief to the online community.

In December last year he made headlines after stepping out dressed as Santa Claus during a tree lighting ceremony at his county.

During that particular occasion, 'Baba Yao' was dressed in a brown coat and Santa's trademark red hat and overflowing woolly beards.