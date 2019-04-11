Nigeria: Wizkid's Son Floats Adult Clothing Line

Boluwatife, the first son of Afro-pop star, Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun, is set to launch an adult clothing line.

Wizkid welcomed Boluwatife, with his then teenage girlfriend, Oluwanishola Ogudu, in 2012, when he was just 21.

The seven-year-old fashion entrepreneur announced that the clothing line would be officially launched at Maison Fahrenheit hotel, Lagos on his mom's birthday, April 19.

In a recent interview with Goldmyne TV, the young designer said he hopes to style his dad and his celebrity friends like Davido, Olamide, and YCee.

Although he started out with designing custom and standard fits for kids, his mother, revealed that the brand now makes footwear and other adult apparels.

Boluwatife, who debuted a kiddies clothing line on his birthday in May 2018, said his brand was borne out of the passion of clothing kids.

"Boluwatife always used to come up with some dope combinations. People always asked us where we got his clothes, so, we decided we could make a venture out of it. He was the reason why Czar & Czarina came about," his mum noted in the interview.

"While I'm the creative director and do all the work and everything creative. He's the general inspiration for the awesomeness of the brand. He's also like CEO of the company and decides the outfits we make."

The duo expressed excitement about the brand's growth and added that they now design for renowned Nigerian celebrities and many others.

