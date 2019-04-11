Kenya: Sh1.8 Billion Set Aside to Ease Drought Effects

Nairobi — The government has set aside Sh1.85 billion to alleviate the effects of the prolonged drought affecting 13 counties.

Out of the Sh1.85 billion, Sh602 million was sent to the Ministry of Devolution for relief food distribution.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has revealed that 1.1 million people are in dire need of food, saying the main priority will be focused on them.

Wamalwa says they have reached the affected counties where they have distributed 26,200 bags of maize, 15,420 bags of rice 1,700 bags of beans and oil to the affected families over two weeks.

CS Wamalwa said that they have funded Sh5 million per county to enable them to help in water trucking and farming. The Ministry of Agriculture is funded with Sh600 million, as well as the Ministry of Water with Sh650 million.

"We want to ensure as we take food, the families can also get clean water. As we wait for the rains we want to increase water harvesting and storage. "Says Wamalwa

Hunger Safety Net Programmes has been able to transfer over Sh1 billion that has helped almost 1,000 households.

"This has brought relief to many Kenyans who have been affected. Four areas being covered by NDMA that is Wajir, Turkana, Mandera and Marsabit which are the most affected out of the 13 counties, through partnership we have been able to transfer money to them," noted Wamalwa.

According to metrological experts predicted the long rains could delay in some parts of the country.

"Climate prediction indicates that the rains could be delayed and that could affect our food security. The situation is under control so no Kenyan shall lose their lives due to the developing situation," he insisted.

During famine there are outcomes such as water scarcity, widespread crop failure and livestock are affected, but Wamalwa assured Kenyans that they are aware and they are ready in case any of the outcomes occur.

He pleaded with County Government to step up and allocate funds in order to prevent such cases in the future.