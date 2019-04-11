Africa: East Africa's Got Talent Launches in Tanzania

A day after World-renown talent search TV series 'Got Talent' was launched in Nairobi,franchise holders Clouds Media International today launched the East African edition in Tanzania.

Dubbed East Africa's Got Talent, the show will seek to recognize talent across East Africa in multiple disciplines from dancing to singing.

The show will be hosted by Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime will go to Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda with finals being held in Nairobi and televised across the East African region and beyond via partner TV Stations.

Speaking at the launch Clouds Media Group managing director Joseph Kusaga said after years of leg work founders of the show finally agreed to license the show to Clouds Media International.

"We are excited to bring this great show finally to East Africa and we believe it will provide a platform for Tanzanian youth to showcase their talent to the rest of the world," said Joseph Kusaga.

Kusaga added: This show is not about winning but it is all about showcasing your talent to the world and whatever happens next could all be history.

Produced by Rapid Blue who are also the producers of the South African and the Nigerian edition of the show, the ultimate prize is a mouthwatering $50,000 which will go to the eventual winners.

Organisers say that the search for talent will kick off with what is dubbed as the producer's audition in each of the four countries with Tanzania's auditions set for May 25 at the Julius Nyerere Convention Centre

"After the first country auditions 30 successful acts from each country will then go to Nairobi for Judges' Auditions which will take place in Nairobi,"said Joseph Kusaga

The judges on the other hand will come from the four countries with each country providing one judge.

Conceived in 2006 and owned by Simon Cowell's SYCOtv company, the franchise has been featured in over 58 countries worldwide, with the most famous being America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent.

In April 2014, Guinness World Records named the program the world's most successful reality TV format ever. Singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages will be competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars.

It is not clear whether the founder of the show Simon Cowell will attend the final episodes of the show that is set to air in the second half of the year.