Angola: Government Provides 5 Million Akz to Award Journalists

Lubango — The government of southern Huíla province has released five million Kwanzas for the resumption of the provincial journalism prize, as early as August, five years after the last event, Governor Luís Nunes, said in the first meeting on Wednesday with journalists six months after he took office.

Luís Nunes said has already directed the creation of a commission, so that the jury is constituted and the statutes for the award of the prize are reviewed.

He emphasized that communication represents an "indispensable ally" for governmental action, since it is that which makes public the actions of those in power.

He called on the journalists to publish issues that help protect the public heritage, acting in a pedagogical way in the exercise of their functions, so that practices that foster responsible citizenship are encouraged.

He promised to help rehabilitate some facilities of public agencies, especially ANGOP and Jornal de Angola.

He also announced that there are one hundred houses available to journalists in the first phase of distribution of 800, out of the 8.000 in the satellite city of Quilemba in Lubango.

The meeting aimed to listen to journalists about their main concerns and to request responsibility for the dissemination of content.

The meeting was also attended by Huila's deputy governors, police commander and provincial directors.