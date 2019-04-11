Southern Africa: SADC Launches Call for Assistance to Cyclone Idai Victims

Luanda, — A regional call for humanitarian assistance to people affected by tropical cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe will be launched Thursday in Windhoek, Namibia.

According to a note from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which reached Angop, the call will be made by the SADC 's Chairperson also Namibian President, Hage G. Geingob.

The regional call which is based on requests for assistance from the three affected countries will be a formal regional request to the international community to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to Member States affected by the natural disaster last March.

The note says that the necessary support is food and water, shelter, clothing, sanitation and medical care, considering the occurrence of an outbreak of cholera and other infections due to diarrhea, malaria and diseases, due to the consumption of poor water.

It is recalled that Angola sent a team of 100 doctors, between military and civilians, to Mozambique to reach the population of that country, the most affected by Cyclone Idai that killed over 400 people.

More than two tons of hospital and food supplies were also sent by Angola to the city of Beira to help the victims.

The humanitarian and solidarity mission was decided by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and will last 30 days.