Nigeria: Atiku Denies Lobbying U.S. to Stop Buhari's Inauguration

Photo: Vanguard

Abubakar Atiku and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abuja — Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has denied spending $30,000 to hire a United States' lobby group to persuade the US Congress to stop the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement Wednesday by his media aide, Mr. Paul Ibe, described the allegation which was instigated by the Buhari campaign as a "total fabrication."

He also disassociated himself from 2019 election posters being circulated in Abuja, stressing that "the campaign season is over and the tainted electoral victory by the incumbent is being challenged in court."

The former vice president insisted that his court case has become APC's biggest burden because it exposes its integrity as a sham, adding that instead of defending its stolen mandate in court, it is using fake news to divert public attention from the historic electoral heist it has committed against Nigerians.

Atiku noted that no amount of diversionary propaganda and fake news campaign by the All Progressives Congress (APC) would stop him from continuing the court action he started to reclaim his stolen mandate.

He stressed that the latest dirty propaganda didn't come as a surprise because lying has so far become APC's only bragging rights of competence.

Atiku stated: "Lying has become a culture to the APC's administration and, therefore, we are not surprised by their latest diversionary allegations.

"Since Atiku resisted pressure not to go to court, the APC has been behaving like a cat on hot bricks because the outcome of the 2019 elections has exposed and shattered the facade of its dubious integrity.

"The APC is behaving nervously like a thief living under the fear of being exposed and shamed. It is now using fake news against Atiku instead of focusing on defending itself in the court.

"For a party that has broken the worst record in election rigging, the APC doesn't have any iota of integrity to be taken seriously by anybody."

Atiku Disowns Abuja Posters

Meanwhile, Atiku has disassociated himself from 2019 election posters being circulated in Abuja, saying: "The campaign season is over and the tainted electoral victory by the incumbent is being challenged in court."

He said: "Our attention has been drawn to posters of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election being circulated in Abuja.

"We disassociate the former vice president of Nigeria from the said posters in circulation.

"We refuse to be distracted, which is exactly the objective of our opponents, but to remain focused on diligently pursuing our election petition with a view to retrieving the stolen mandate."