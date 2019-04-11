Nigeria: Building Collapse - 30 Distressed Buildings Demolished in Lagos Island

Lagos — In a bid to stem recurrence of building collapse in the state, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, said, yesterday, it has pulled down 30 out of 80 distressed buildings marked for demolition in Lagos Island.

General Manager, LASBCA, Mr. Olalekan Shodehinde, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, that the demolition would come in phases because some of the buildings are subjects of litigation.

He said the demolished buildings were located at Elegbata Street, Apongbon; Tokunbo Street, by Glover; Inabiri Street, Egatin Street, Ojo Giwa and John Street, among others.

Shodehinde said that the 80 buildings were marked for demolition following the collapse of a three storey building on March 13 at Ita Faji area of Lagos Island in which 20 people were killed.

The LASBCA boss said: "The motive is to sanitize and rid Lagos of distressed and dilapidated buildings in a bid to stem the era of building collapse in the state.

"But presently, nothing is happening at the area and the demolition is suspended waiting for the report of the investigation committee.

"Before now, there exists some informal collaborations, but with the current formalisation process which is still at the proposal stage, the collaboration will become stronger and officially recognised too."

Shodehinde appealed to residents and all stakeholders to assist government to actualize its objective of creating a safer Lagos by reporting noticed substandard building constructions and dilapidated structures within their locality to the agency for necessary actions.