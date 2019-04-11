Sudan: Army Set to Make Announcement, Reports That Bashir Will Step Down

Cape Town — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is set to step down, Al Arabiya is reporting.

The publication says that sources also say that some current and former officials have been arrested. In addition, it is reported that Khartoum airport has been closed down.

Sources also say that the Sudanese army has announced the formation of an interim council headed by the first vice president Awad Ibn Auf.

It was earlier reported that state television and radio announced that the Sudanese army will make an "important statement soon".

Yousra Elbagir (@Channel4News foreign news reporter)

Provincial Minister pre-empts army statement and confirms that President Omar Al-Bashir has stepped down and "consultations" are underway to set up a transitional council.

A rally outside military headquarters in Khartoum demanding the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir has been ongoing since Saturday April 6.

The hashtag #SudanCoup is beginning to trend on Twitter, where various news outlets and journalists have filed the following tweets:

Yousra Elbagir (@Channel4News foreign news reporter)

This political insider says that Sudanese Army's Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Kamal Abdel-Marouf is their top choice to head the transitional council.

Yousra Elbagir

On-ground expert source in Khartoum: thousands are heading towards the sit-in site, where people are already celebrating. He suspects that this is an internal coup by the islamists - engineered by the army, in collaboration with spy chief Gosh & RSF/Janjaweed leader Hemidti.

Yousra Elbagir

LATEST from a 2nd insider: there is currently a meeting underway at the Military Command HQ between spy chief Gosh, RSF/Janjaweed leader Hemidti, Defence minister & current VP Awad Ibn Auf & head of the police, discussing who will lead transitional High Council of Armed Forces.

Bram Vermeulen (correspondent, documentarymaker, author)

Omar al-Bashir ís the military. He is the commander-in-chief. So the military getting rid of the president is a coup within the regime that protected him for 30 years. #SudanCoup

Hiba Morgan (@AJENews producer in #SouthSudan, #Sudan)

All of #Sudan is waiting to hear the army announcement after five days of a sit-in at the military hq. Thousands of people are already celebrating on the streets, calling it a coup. Tune in to @AJEnglish for the latest update on #SudanUprising

Paul Wallace (Bloomberg Africa correspondent)

First Bouteflika, now al-Bashir? #Sudan's army has surrounded the presidential palace and says a statement is coming.

Joyce Karam, Washington Correspondent, The National @TheNationalUAE

BREAKING #Sudan

• Arabiya Reports Bashir Stepping Down

• Khartoum Airport closed

• Reports on political Arrests of former officials, guards, party leaders (SKY)

• Military took over TV/Radio

• Army Chiefs Meeting

• Protestors take to street

• it's 7:30 am in Khartoum