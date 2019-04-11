Zimbabwe: Cyclone Hits Zimra Revenue Collection At Forbes Border

Daily collections by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) at Forbes border post has declined significantly following tropical Cyclone Idai which hit Zimbabwe and Mozambique last month.

The tropical storm that killed over 1000 people between the two countries, also had devastating effects on infrastructure and economic routes including the destruction of the Mozambican port of Beira leaving importers and exporters stranded with cargo.

Most have now been forced to re-route to as far as Durban in South Africa, according to authorities with expenses now hitting the roof.

Zimra Head Corporate Communications, Francis Chimanda confirmed that revenue collection has declined at the Forbes border post adding daily figures have plummeted from a high of RTGS$105 000 to as low as RTGS$35 000.

"Before the cyclone, there was an average of 180 commercial trucks passing the border into the country but now are receiving two.

"We used to have an average of 190 commercial trucks going out per day but the number has dropped to 25," said Chimanda.

The number of travellers has also dropped significantly from an average of 2 600 entries per day to 800.

"The average entries registered per day before the cyclone were around 230 but dropped to 62 as of between 16 to March 25," said Chimanda.

Freight companies that normally used the Mutare-Beira corridor route to bring cargo into Zimbabwe and other countries in central Africa like DRC have had to re-route to Durban following the devastating Cyclone Idai.

This has also impacted on revenue collected by Zimra at Forbes border post.