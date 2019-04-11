Rwanda: Post-Genocide Political Choices Inclusive - RGB Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), Usta Kayitesi, has said that the non-discriminatory political choices the current government is pursing will guarantee that genocide does not happen again in Rwanda.

Kayitesi was speaking yesterday as she a led a team of RGB staff to Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre to pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"As a governance board, it means a lot to learn about how bad governance led to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Bad leadership is the foundation of genocide," she said.

RGB employees were also given an insight into the history of the Genocide in Rwanda, how it was prepared and executed, as well as the role of bad governance in that past.

"We have developed home grown solutions to fight genocide ideology. Our political choices cannot allow discriminative governance," she stressed.

She spoke about how previous regimes sponsored the establishment of hate media such as Radio Télévision Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM).

She encouraged mourners to live and work in harmony in order to ensure sustainable socio-economic development.

"We have the mandate as governance board to ensure that governance principles are respected contrary to the past. Our guiding principle of good political choice is that Rwandans are equal before the law, they have to build the country together for a better future," she stressed.

Despite the fact that genocide ideology has reduced, it requires continuous efforts to fight Genocide denial, she added.