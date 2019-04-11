Zimbabwe: Horror Crash Claims 10 in Gweru

At least 10 people are believed to have died in a road accident near Gweru.

Although details were still sketchy, Wednesday night, sources claimed all those who perished after a commuter omnibus collided with a bus at the toll-gate just outside the Midlands capital were from Kwekwe.

State broadcaster ZBC also reported the deaths, indicating police were yet to confirm. NewZimbabwe.com was told that the commuter omnibus was travelling from a funeral in Masvingo when the accident happened.

Unconfirmed reports claimed the commuter omnibus belonged to Kwekwe prominent Zanu PF politician Kandross Mugabe. Sources also claimed a set of twin brothers from Rutendo suburb in Kwekwe were among the dead.

Meanwhile, a witness said the commuter omnibus might have been hit in the middle by a haulage truck.

"I was behind this kombi and ahead of it was a convoy of unregistered posh cars. I believe the kombi was also part of the convoy as it also did not have number plates.

"I am not really sure of what happened in the convoy but I believe the kombi might have been hit in the middle by a haulage truck. It was a ghastly sight," the source said.

Details to follow... ..