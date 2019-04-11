South Africa: Gaddafi's Money and the Prospects of Accountability - Zuma Exposes Not Just Himself, but South Africa Too

analysis

It's not only US law or South African law that Jacob Zuma may have flouted in holding and moving the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's assets. It is also international law, no less: compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

According to a Sunday Times report on 7 April 2019, former president Jacob Zuma may have been involved in moving millions of US dollars from Libya to South Africa.

Quoting a legal expert, another newspaper article suggests that, given the seriousness of the allegations, and the involvement of dollars, US authorities could end up being "very aggressive" in pursuing the allegations. That legal expert goes on to suggest that if the report is true, Zuma could be exposed to liability in South Africa under the South African Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

But the situation is far more serious than that: it's not only US law or South African law that Zuma may have flouted, it is also international law, and international law's highest law, no less: compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

On the evening of Saturday 26 February, 2011 the United Nations (UN) Security Council unanimously passed Resolution 1970 (2011) referring the situation in Libya...