11 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tshwane Shutdown Causes Chaos in Pretoria

By News24

Protesters have taken to the streets in the City of Tshwane as part of a shutdown, according to reports posted on social media.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill in some areas, while roads in Hammanskraal are empty as protesters block access with burning rubble and rocks.

On Wednesday evening, News24 received a banner promoting "#totalshutdown" in Tshwane.

The banner claims the shutdown is intended to protest against corruption in the metro municipality, poor service delivery and job losses.

It further calls for the "DA/EFF administration must go immediately".

A caller into a Gauteng radio station described the situation in Mokopane and Soshanguve as "chaos".

"It's chaos. The whole of Mokopane and Shoshanguve is blocked," a called told Power 98.7 on Thursday.

The radio station said the protests were related to service delivery and residents blocked roads to Shoshanguve.

