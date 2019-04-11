Algeria: Ad Transparency - Committee to Be Set Up in Coming Days

Algiers — A committee will be set up in the next few days to implement the government's decision to adopting transparency and objectivity in public advertising between all public and private media, said Tuesday, in Algeria, Minister of Communication and Government's spokesperson Hassan Rabie.

"I have given firm instructions to ANEP officials to decide on the execution of the Government's decision to granting advertising through implementation of a committee comprising figures having the necessary skills to consult with all public and private sector partners," said the minister during a visit to the National Publishing and Advertising Agency (ANEP).

The minister said that the decisions were part of a work plan that would address the sector's concerns, noting that his department is working to set up a council of ethics and deontology in addition to a committee charged with studying and issuing the journalist's card.