10 April 2019

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Ad Transparency - Committee to Be Set Up in Coming Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — A committee will be set up in the next few days to implement the government's decision to adopting transparency and objectivity in public advertising between all public and private media, said Tuesday, in Algeria, Minister of Communication and Government's spokesperson Hassan Rabie.

"I have given firm instructions to ANEP officials to decide on the execution of the Government's decision to granting advertising through implementation of a committee comprising figures having the necessary skills to consult with all public and private sector partners," said the minister during a visit to the National Publishing and Advertising Agency (ANEP).

The minister said that the decisions were part of a work plan that would address the sector's concerns, noting that his department is working to set up a council of ethics and deontology in addition to a committee charged with studying and issuing the journalist's card.

Algeria

Interim President Announces July 4 Presidential Election

Algerians will head to the polls to vote for a new president on July 4. It comes after former President Abdelaziz… Read more »

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.