Kenya: Harambee Stars Players Finally Receive Sh50 Million Ruto Pledge

Each Harambee Stars player and member of the technical bench who played a role in the team's qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is set to receive between Sh280,000 and Sh1 million in bonuses, as promised by Deputy President William Ruto two years ago.

Football Kenya Federation has confirmed, via a statement, it has wired the Sh50 million cash prize to the players and other staff's individual accounts.

This development comes two days after Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia confirmed his Ministry had released the money to the federation.

"It's a promise and we are glad it made the boys work hard. I can tell you they are very happy and we now look forward to preparing the team well for the Nations Cup in Egypt," said Kaberia.

"These payments have been done on the basis of appearances by each player during the qualification campaign," added FKF media officer Barry Otieno.

The highest paid (player) was given Sh1 million, and the lowest paid will take home about Sh280,000. We signed a contract with these players and they know how much to expect."

A number of senior players Nation Sport spoke to Wednesday evening, however, explained this cash was yet to reflect in their accounts.

"We want to sincerely thank the government not only for the release of this funds but also for the unwavering support we continue to receive around our national teams," said FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

Ruto promised Stars players this money in December 2017, at about the time the qualification campaign had just started.

If this cash prize was meant to motivate the team to qualify, then it worked, as the squad led by England-based midfielder Victor Wanyama managed the feat, winning in two of its five matches at home to Ghana and Ethiopia, whilst picking up a precious draw in Addis Ababa, before losing in Accra in a dead rubber tie.

The release of the bonus was momentarily delayed, with Kaberia once explaining to the Sports Parliamentary Committee he wasn't sure if Ruto made the promise in his personal capacity or on behalf of the government.