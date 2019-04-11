Kenya: Leopards Held as Sony Hit Mathare at Kasarani

AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo on Wednesday cut a frustrated figure in his post-match comments after his side settled for a one-all draw with Kakamega Homeboyz in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

This was just but one of the three stalemates registered in league matches played on the day across the country.

Aside from Sony Sugar's surprise 2-1 win over fading Mathare United at Kasarani, the contest between Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars in Machakos ended goalless.

So did the other game pitting Posta Rangers against Chemelil Sugar.

Leopards scored first via Whyvonee Isuza again. This was the Kenya international's fourth league goal in as many matches.

The midfielder escaped his marker and surged forward to meet a corner kick from new signing Boniface Mukhekhe.

And just as most of his markers in a crowded box expected him to head it goal wards, Isuza instead directed the ball into the net via the outside of his right boot.

Homeboyz would soon restore parity via an own goal by Leopards goalkeeper Jairus Adira, even though Harambee Stars dangerman Allan Wanga was responsible for most of the damage.

Wanga directed a cross onto the bar and the ball bounced back onto play. Unluckily for Adira, it bounce off his right foot and slowly rolled back into the net.

"We have gifted them a point, we were the better side and for a moment I know you are struggling to understand which team is ranked fifth and eleventh (on the league standings)," said Mbungo.

"The players are losing many chances. We will have to strike a balance between attacking, conversion of chances and defending because they also scored with their only chance of the game."

Meanwhile, Sony leapt to fourth on the standings following that win over the slum boys.

The sugar millers opened the score charts through Daniel Otieno but Klinsman Omulanga restored parity. Then Enock Agwanda scored the winner.