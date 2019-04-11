Eritrea: Message of President Isaias to Saudi King

Asmara — The Senior Eritrean delegation which is on a working visit to Saudi Arabia delivered today, 10 April a letter of President Isaias Afwerki to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz. In his message, President Isaias lauded the Kingdom for its support to Eritrea and the peace with Ethiopia as evidence by the signing of the Jeddah Agreement.

President Isaias also focused, in his letter, on proposals aimed at enhancing cooperation on bilateral and regional matters.

King Salman on his part stressed brotherly relations and shared interests that bind the two countries and reaffirmed readiness of Saudi Arabia to strengthen partnership with Eritrea as well as in ensuring peace and stability in the region.