Liberia: Engage Govt Constructively and Peacefully - Youth Leader Admonishes

The 1st Vice President of the Federation of Liberian Youths (FLY) Mr. Brezhnev D. Paasewe, has expressed the need for Liberians to help keep the peace by engaging government constructively rather than through violence and destructive means.

The FLY Executive who is the Peace Building Project Manager of the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) however noted that the Liberian constitution for peaceful assembly and the display of placards as a means of pressing demands in instances of violation of rights.

Speaking on the topic: 'The Role of Youths in Development and Peace-building in Liberia' at the Lakpazee Intellectual Center (LIC) at Lakpazee, Airfield-Sinkor over the weekend, Mr. Paaseweadded that the young people need to know that violence is not conducive to the development of any country.

"Do not allow politicians to use you as pawnsto accomplish their ambitions, and do not turn blind eyes to the urgent task of national development, refrain from allowing chaos in your country. If you allow politicians to use you, you will be seen as a fool," he said.

Mr. Paasewe said it is left with you to change your mind-set, to make sure that you promote peace and mend broken relations, adding that President Weah should be commended for his determination to transform Liberia through the 'pro-poor agenda for prosperity and development' policy, especially pillar 3 which is concerned with promoting social cohesion.

He added: "But there is a need for the President to go a step further by addressing land issues in view of the many conflicts around land ownership in the country. As we admire the President, we need to ask ourselves about how we can contribute to sustaining peace in Liberia. We need to create awareness to to sustain government's efforts "

The FLY Executive began his speech by telling the audience a short parable concerning a frustrated young man, who went in search of gold to fulfill his dream of becoming a wealthy man in Liberia. He first went to Gbarpolu gold mines, but was unable to find any and then went to Bong County where also he was disappointed as he found no gold.

"This young man after spending all that he had, decided to return to his County of origin, and on his way he fell sick and died. His family members got wind of it and decided to give him a befitting funeral in his home town. But while digging his grave they found a huge quantity of gold,"

Mr. Paasewe said he his narrating this story as a reminder to Liberians that sometimes they tend to seek solutions to problems from out of Liberia when the solutions are right here in Liberia. Let us stop asking our foreign friends to help us to build peace when we ourselves can do it. We, as youths, are the sustainers of peace rather than looking elsewhere to ECOWAS, the Mano River Union and the African Union or the UN for peace", he said.

The FLY Executive observed: "The logic of the young man's story is that we tend to go out for peace and our needs, rather than searching from within. If we fail to look from within, tomorrow posterity will judge us wrong. You as youthsare the foundation of peace and it is left with you to say I will support the peace and development of my country," he said.