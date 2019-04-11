Liberia: New Hope for 'Gorbachop' Traders - Modern Market in Sight

The huge mobbing by marketers and vehicles in the busy commercial district of Red-light will soon be a thing of the past- thanks to the strong Liberia Japan bilateral ties which will see a US$3 million modern market project at the Omega Village in Paynesville.

The Project which is named 14th 'Gorbachop Market' will include modern structures with parking lots and will be a new home for the over 17 thousand traders in Red-light. President George M. Weah at the ground breaking ceremony on Friday said the project demonstrates his government's commitment to impacting the lives of the ordinary.

At the same time, the Liberian leader urged the marketers to take care of the structures when they are completed. "This is a huge investment so you have to take care of it. For us, it is our responsibility to ensure that our people are happy. When you the people are happy, I am happy. Everything I said during the campaign is what I am doing", he said.

He said "I want to work with you to make sure that a brand new market is built here. We have negotiated to construct a bridge to connect the market so that you cannot be disturbed by vehicles when you are doing your business".

For her part, Omega Market Superintendent Taywah Bundo thanked President Weah and his government for remembering the marketers at Omega. "We want to thank you Mr. President, for thanking about us here. This market when completed will help us do our business in peace", she said.