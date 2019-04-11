Nigeria: Police Arrest Officer Who Harassed Victim for Possessing iPhone

The Nigerian police have confirmed the arrest of an officer caught on camera harassing a young Nigerian for being in possession of an iPhone.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a video clip posted on Twitter on Tuesday showed a young man being picked out by the police officer among other passengers inside a commercial vehicle on the highway.

The Twitter user said he shot the video, about 44 seconds, on Tuesday in Okpe, Delta State.

The man, looking confused, is seen standing beside the officer who was checking through the phone.

"Two hundred and fifty thousand," the young man is heard saying, in the video, when the officer asked him how much he bought the phone.

"No wahala! Una dey hear-am so?" the officer said in Pidgin English.

"Me, wey I dey work for over 13 years now, I never see motor buy for N250,000," the officer added, apparently suggesting the young man was living above his means of income.

'Officer arrested'

Meanwhile, the police through its official Twitter handle on Wednesday said the officer reported to have harassed the innocent Nigerian is now in its custody.

"The commissioner of Police Delta State Command has confirmed that the police SGT (sergeant) reported to have harassed and embarrassed an innocent student is now in police custody.

"Also, (an) orderly trial has commenced and the preceding will bring out appropriate disciplinary action on him.

"The Force wishes to state that such behavioural pattern is not a true reflection of Nigeria Police Force especially under the leadership of Inspector General of police, Ag. IGP MA Adamu.

Reactions

Many Nigerians have also reacted and condemned the action of the police officer.

Isaac Obasi said: "Good job, but we have to be sure he's not being shielded by Oga @ the top. We know what you're capable of doing. So try to parade him & let everyone see & he should be dismissed to serve as warning 2 other stubborn policemen who has (have) refused to turn a new leaf but continue in crime"

"This is one of the best news so far. We will keep exposing all the bad eggs in the police force till @PoliceNG regain her dignity in this country. Thanks @PoliceNG, one more thing, the officer should and must replace that phone with new one and should be dismissed too.

"This guy's name should be published and not only be reprimanded but as well be relieved as an officer.

"Thank God he made a categorical statement that he has been serving for almost 14years without progressing, his inclusion as a @PoliceNG officer will be futile

"Are we safe to continue using our phones to record? Cos the number of police men going into custody after a media report seems to be increasing. Sanitizing the force might take a while but if the commission is ready, then we will keep assisting."

"This is the kind of swift, positive result we expect. It may take time but I believe these reforms will take root. Thanx to our heroes standing strong for the people always @segalink @RuggedyBaba @ConcernedNIG @citizen_gavel .God bless y'all.🙏❤

