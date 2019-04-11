10 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Samger's Coach - "We Will Keep Working Wisely"

By Kebba AF Touray

The Head coach of Samger FC, Alhagie Basiru Njie, said his team will keep working wisely to stay in the GFF league.

He said this on Monday at the Independence Stadium, shortly after his team's 3-1 defeat to Wallidan.

He said: "the defeat was heartbreaking, but is part of the game. We do not have time to be crying over past issues all we need to do is to concentrate on our work, take game by game and see how best we can keep ourselves in the league."

He revealed that he has taken the defeat in good faith and congratulated Wallidan for their victory.

"We will keep working wisely to stay in the league," he says.

