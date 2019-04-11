Tanzania: Audit Put Police Force On the Spotlight Over Missing Billions

Dodoma — The Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, has uncovered massive embezzlement in the Police Force accounts, with the name of Lugumi Enterprises Limited being linked to some of the misappropriation.

About Sh3.658 billion related to the procurement of Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) by the Tanzania Police Force were either lost or did not have supporting documents to confirm whether expenditure really took place, the CAG says.

In fact, he adds the budget for procurement AFIS was not passed by the National Assembly.

"About 58 dell monitors costing Sh159,166,100 delivered to Forensic Unit could not be traced during the time of the audit... I also noted 213 Dell monitor Optiplex with model L2250P 22 inches were not delivered by M/S Lugumi Enterprises Limited and thus a substantial loss of Sh195,221,682 suffered by the government," the CAG report, tabled yesterday in Parliament reads in part.

It adds that "training for 30 experts costing Sh604,390,244 was not conducted." Meanwhile the CAG reports have revealed that the Police Force paid Sh16.66 billion without evidence of placing orders and receipt of the same at the stores of the Police Force Headquarters.

The CAG reports also revealed massive irregularities in the purchase and importation of 777 Ashok Leyland Vehicles by the Tanzania Police Force.

The 497 vehicles already delivered lack pre-delivery inspection reports; therefore there is no assurance that vehicles were pre-inspected before shipment to Dar es Salaam Port.

"I observed that the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency inspected all delivered vehicles out of which 181 worth $7,447,428 (Sh17.1 billion) had mechanical fault and the consignment had no guarantee that the vehicles were brand new or not and I further noted that 22 vehicles worth $572,506 were found defective and were not accepted by the Tanzania Police Force," the CAG reports says.