Tanzania: Kisena's Wife Arraigned Over Money Laundering

Dar es Salaam — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has arrested businesswoman Florencia Mashauri allegedly for theft, economic sabotage and money laundering.

Ms Mashauri is the managing director of Zenon Oil and Gas Limited.

She is the wife of Simon Group chief executive officer Robert Kisena.

She is alleged to have violated the Petroleum Act by constructing a petrol station and selling fuel to Udart owned by her husband.

PCCB acting investigation director Kassim Ephrahim told journalists on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, April 9 and has been arraigned.

"In our investigation we have discovered that despite the company's registration to import bulks of fuel, it never imported the fuel. Instead, the company concentrated on retail sale of petrol and diesel to Udart," he said.

Under that arrangement, he noted that Zenon occasioned a loss of Sh1.2 billion through fake oil sales.

Concurrently, Ms Mashauri is alleged to have caused a loss of Sh2.4 billion to Udart.