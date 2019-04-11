Tanzania Ladies Seek to Shine in Zimbabwe

Dar es Salaam — The national women's cricket team players are shaping up ahead of the 2019 ICC Africa World Cup Qualifiers.

The qualifiers, which are held after every two years, will take place in Harare, Zimbabwe from May 3 to 13.

Tanzania has made multiple qualifying attempts in previous editions, but to no avail.

However, Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) official, Hamis Abdallah, says the young ladies will not afford another dismal performance this time around.

To ensure they achieve the set mission, the team is now undergoing intensive training at Muhimbili Cricket Academy and the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) grounds.

"We want to see our national women's cricket team performs impressively in the ICC Africa World Cup qualifiers," said Abdallah.

If they win top honour in the qualifiers to be held at the Old Hararians and Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, the Tanzanian ladies will qualify for the ICC World Championship.

Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda and hosts Zimbabwe will also compete in the qualifiers.