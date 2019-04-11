Tanzania: Only 22.9pc of Proposals Worked On, Says Cag

Dodoma — The Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, said yesterday that most of the proposals he made in the past year's audit reports had not been worked on by relevant bodies.

Briefing journalists on his 2017/18 financial year audit report, he said during the past years' audit reports, he made a total of 350 proposals to be worked on by relevant government bodies.

However, it was only 80 proposals, representing 22.9 per cent of the 350 proposals, that had been fully implemented, Prof Assad said yesterday, attributing the trend to lack of follow-up on implementation of various projects.

Prof Assad's figures come at a time when the Parliament has resolved to stop working with him after he maintained his stance and refused to ask for forgiveness following his 'weak Bunge' remarks.

Last week, the ruling party-dominated parliament endorsed a motion by the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee that the legislative body stops working with Prof Assad after it convicted him of disrespecting the Parliament when he uttered the 'Weak Parliament' remarks when he was being interviewed on the UN ki-Swahili Service recently. Prof Assad said yesterday that implementation of 35.4 per cent of the recommendations were in progress.

However, work on 20.6 per cent of the proposals had not yet started by the time the audit was conducted.

In his report, Prof Assad said 21.1 per cent of recommendations had become outdated.

"Generally, the implementation status at the institutions level in the financial year ending June 30, 2018 is unsatisfactory owing to the inadequate management follow-up to address the outstanding audit recommendations," said Prof Assad.

This, he said, implies that the current government's efforts to strengthen the mechanism of addressing audit queries through multidiscipline professional task force audit query team at all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Public Institutions has not yet yielded fruitful results. He recommended the government to fast-track its strategy of developing government audit recommendation implementation information tracking system under the internal auditor general division in the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The system was meant to facilitate a robust tracking of implementation progress through Chief Internal Auditors of all MDAs and Local Government Authorities (LGAs).

"The system should also ensure that action plan and age analysis reports be incorporated to make sure that all recommendations are timely and effectively implemented," reads a report in part.

Prof Assad insisted on full implementation of his recommendations in order to avoid unnecessary reoccurrence of the same weaknesses in subsequent years.

"In doing so, he added, it will be the justification on the importance of accountability and good governance exerted by the respective auditees," he noted.