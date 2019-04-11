Kenya: Murang'a Governor Welcomes Mauritius Deal With Kenya on Avocado Exports

Photo: Pixabay

Fruits and vegetables (file photo).

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has welcomed the decision by Mauritius to lift an export ban on farm produce from Kenya--particularly avocados.

Murang'a accounts for nearly 60 per cent of avocadoes produced in Kenya, and Wa Iria says the announcement made during a state visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Indian Ocean island nation is "good news to the county."

"The deal struck between President Kenyatta and the Mauritius Government will go a long way in helping the ordinary avocado farmers improve their livelihoods, savings, living standards and income," Wa Iria said soon after Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma made the announcement on Wednesday.

"Following our discussions Excellency, we are looking forward to see Kenyan avocadoes in our stalls," Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said.

President Kenyatta said lifting of the ban by Mauritius will help improve Kenya's export to the Indian Ocean Island country and is a major boost for horticultural farmers in the country especially women who are the majority in the sector.

"This is progressive news to Murang'a County being the largest avocado producer," Wa Iria said and revealed that his government has set aside 500,000 Hass avocado seedlings which will be distributed to local farmers to increase production.

"I urge farmers to take up avocado farming as part of the cash crop diversification programme because of the ready markets," Wa Iria said.

The Foreign Affairs CS said bilateral agreements had been signed between the two nations, lifting a ban on several Kenyan farm produce among them baby carrots, baby beans and broccoli.

The move by Mauritius comes less than six months after the Chinese government opened its doors to the Kenya's fresh produce.

