Ghana: Bawumia Urges Youth Take Advantage of Ghana-Oracle Partnership to Innovate

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged Ghana's youth to take advantage of the various partnerships, policies, and programmes being implemented by the government to innovate and make technology an integral part of Ghanaian society.

The Vice President said government's focus on building a technologically adept society, leading to the decision by several global players to set up shops in Ghana, was a god-sent opportunity for the youth to explore new technology and innovate to meet the needs of society.

Vice President Bawumia made the call when he launched the first-ever collaboration between the Government of Ghana and Oracle Corporation to develop technology-enabled startups on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Accra.

Known as the Ghana- Oracle Digital Enterprise Programme (GODEP), it is part of the Oracle Global Startup Ecosystem, Oracle's programme for entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide will enable at least 500 local startups to access and utilize the Oracle Cloud technology.

Ghana is the first country in Africa chosen by Oracle for its Global Partnership on startups, but this is no coincidence, according to Vice President Bawumia.

"It is not by coincidence that we were the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to seek independence, and today it is not by that Google has decided to set up its headquarters for Artificial Intelligence in Africa in Accra, and it is not by coincidence that Oracle has decided to set up the first of such partnerships in Africa in Ghana," he underscored.

"Ghana looks forward. We are the gateway to Africa, the ever shining black star - with a forward-looking mindset. We only expect new glorious breakthroughs because, at present, we are ready to apply new remedies with digitization and technology innovation.

"I encourage all tech enthusiasts, tech startups, and tech companies to take advantage of all the avenues created by the Government of Ghana and through this new partnership with Oracle.

"Be actively part of the platforms and services at your disposal to unearth latent talents. Showcase and sharpen your strengths and competencies. We must attain the heights where technology becomes a pliant tool by which our socio-economic and physical environment is manicured into the desired legacy worth leaving to posterity," he said.

The launch was witnessed by the Minister for Communications, Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; Maria Forney, Director, Oracle Global Startup Ecosystem; Deputy Minister for Interior, Hon Henry Quartey; First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari; and the US Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Stephanie S. Sullivan.

Hits: 32