Ghana, Czech Republic Sign Credit Facility for the Installation of Steel Bridges

The Government of Ghana has signed a 47 million Euro credit facility with the Czech Republic to provide 50 steel bridges in selected communities across the country.

The project involves the design, supply, and installation of steel components for the construction of new bridges and some existing bridges on rivers and pedestrian bridges including the execution of all sub-structure works.

Announcing this at a Press briefing in Accra, the Minister for Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the agreement was part of the government's programmes toward infrastructural development across the 16 regions of the country.

"The core objectives of the project include satisfying the basic human needs by increasing accessibility to hospitals, schools and other social/cultural facilities which are greatly hampered due to lack of bridges at river crossing points. It is also to remove traffic bottlenecks at river crossings and improve the movement of goods and people within the areas of influence," he said.

The agreement stipulates that the Department of Feeder Roads and the Ghana Highway Authority construct 20 bridges each while Department of Urban Roads constructs 10 bridges.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months from the commencement date.

In a related development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will begin the first phase of his 2019 national tour to get first-hand knowledge of developments and ongoing projects nationwide.

Since his assumption of office, the President has been embarking on a nationwide tour annually to engage with traditional leaders and stakeholders in the various regions.

Mr. Nkrumah said this year, the President would start a five-day tour to the three newly created regions; Western North, Bono East, and Ahafo regions.

Feedback and observation from the tour will assure the President of the progress his administration is making.

As part of his tour, the President will commission projects, cut sods for the construction several projects, inspect construction sites for new Regional Coordinating Councils, engage traditional leaders, citizens and participate in durbars and in Town Hall meetings with identifiable groups and opinion leaders.

