Ghana: Minister Inspects On-Going Projects in the Eastern Region

press release

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has inspected some ongoing road constructions at Atiwa and Kwahu South Districts in the Eastern Region.

The Minister inspected a bridge linking Kwabeng and Kade, works on the Kwabeng inner city roads, proposed Kwabeng lorry station, Abomosu by-pass and drains along the Kwabeng roads all in the Atiwa district.

At Kwahu South district, Mr. Amoako-Atta inspected the partial reconstruction of the Atibie-Odweanoma road, which leads tourists to the paragliding site on the Kwahu Mountains.

Briefing journalists after the inspecting of the 5.1km road, the Minister expressed satisfaction at the progress of work and was optimistic that with the level of progress, the road would be completed within four months after the Easter festivities.

The Minister was accompanied on the tour by the Eastern Regional Minister and his Deputy, District Chief Executive Officers (DCEs) in the affected areas and Engineers from the Department of Urban Roads and Department of Feeder Roads and the Ghana Highway Authority.