Ghana: Govt to Diversify Mineral Resources - - Mr Owusu-Bio

Government is diversifying the mineral resource base of the country to allow for the exploitation development of other unexploited mineral resources.

For this reason, the government is resourcing the Ghana Survey Authority to effectively carry out its mandate as the principal curator of geo-scientific information on Ghana's mineral resource base.

A Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources, Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, said this at the closing ceremony of the PanAfGeo 2019 WP2 Mineral Resources Assessment Training in Accra, on Friday.

The training brought together 18 geoscientific staff from African Geological Surveys including Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Sudan, Sierra Leon, and Kenya, to sharpen their expertise and skills to ensure good governance and sustainable utilisation of African mineral resources.

The capacity-building workshop was organised by the Organisation of African Geological Surveys (PanAfGeo), in collaboration with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), European Geological Surveys and Geological Survey of Finland.

The Geologists shared ideas on best practices and new trends on geological surveys in the world.

Mr. Owusu-Bio said mineral resources formed part of the wealth of every nation and indeed many states have financed their development through such resource extraction.

The Deputy Minister disclosed that the government was looking at adding value to the country's iron ore.

Dr. Daniel Boamah, the Acting Executive Director of the GGSA, for his part, said the training intended to provide guidelines to African geological surveyors to adequately assess the mineral ore and development of minerals in their respective countries.

The Project Manager for PanAfGeo, Riita Teerilahti from Finland was overwhelmed with the support the program had received from Ghana for the past three years.

