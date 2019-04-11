Gambia: UTG to Benefit From Partnership With Malaysia

The University of the Gambia and University Technology of Malaysia, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), towards creating mutual benefit programs such as student exchange visits.

The ceremony which was held at the UTG Law Faculty on the 9th April 2019, witnessed the Vice Chancellor of the UTG signed the MOU on their behalf and Madam Ramzia Diab, Gambian High Commissioner to Malaysia, signed on behalf of the Malaysian University. The mutual benefit programs entail staff and students exchange visits between the two Universities, joint research publications, supervision, scholarships and curriculum development.

Madam Diab Ghanim said the MOU is a major linkage that will go a long way for the UTG to collaborate with such a world ranked University. According to her, since UTG is part of growth and development, they hope to leverage the linkage for the benefit of the Gambia and the Government in general; that it will impact on the President's specific interest in the development of higher education in the country.

She concluded that the link will allow for rewarding exchanges in scholastic collaboration, scholarly publications, supervisions of Ph D programs and various other scholarships opportunities. She urged the leadership of UTG to implement the MOU without delay.

Dr. Alieu Gibba, president of the UTG Staff Association, applauded the initiative of the Gambian Ambassador to Malaysia; that the opportunity will be part of their priorities to make sure the only public university in the country is supported in the areas of research, training and exchange of lecturers.

Prof Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Vice Chancellor of the UTG, underscored the importance of the partnership, and expressed commitment towards its implementation.